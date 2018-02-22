SADIQABAD-The Tehsil Bar Association observed strike against the government for not allotting place for lawyers' chambers at judicial complex here the other day.

Talking to media, TBA president Jam Lal Bakhsh Valana, vice president Tabassum Hussain Warraich, general secretary Mian Abdul Hafeez, joint secretary Jam Shafqat Bheet, finance secretary Ashfaq Nasir and spokesman Malik Abdul Rauf Solangi said that a judicial complex was constructed in Sadiqabad about six years ago at a cost of millions of rupees. They regretted despite the lapse of six years, no place could be allotted so far for the lawyers' chambers.

They demanded the authorities concerned to allot a suitable place for lawyers' chambers at the judicial complex. They also urged the LHC chief justice to play his role in this regard.

MEMBERSHIP GRANTED: High Court Bar Association Bahawalpur President Ch Noor Hassan has granted lifetime membership of the bar to senior lawyer Jam Fakhruddin. Jam Fakhruddin expressed gratitude to Noor Hassan, calling it a great honour for him.

HEALTH WEEK INAUGURATED

The Sadiqabad Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital has been providing best medical facilities to people despite limited resources.

This was stated by Anjuman-e-Tajran (AT) President Khalid Saleem Chaudhry during the inauguration of Health Week at the hospital here the other day.

THQ Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Ghazanfar Shafiq took the AT delegation to different wards of the hospital. He told members of the delegation that how the hospital management was handling patients' affairs and providing them with best medical facilities despite limited resources. The MS also told the delegation members about the establishment of new wards. He added that cardiology ward would start functioning from two months now. The AT delegation lauded the performance of the hospital management. They assured the hospital MS of their support.

AT general secretary Mian Ehsanul Haq Asad and other office-bearers including Mehmood Chaudhry, Khalid Mehmood Saeedi, Akhtar Ilyas, Meraj Khan, Mian Masood Ahmed and Ch Shafqat were present on the occasion.