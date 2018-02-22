During the cold war, achievements in outer space were viewed as power shows and a faucet of ideological reputation. For instance, when Soviet Union broadcasted its first ever man-made satellite in 1957, the world took notice. The US followed the suit and won the race by achieving Mankind’s first landing on the moon through its Apollo Mission.

Since then, however dynamics have changed. Today countries like India and China link their outer space programs not to be the global “firsts” but to their economic development and diplomatic influence on Earth.

India’s space program is thriving as one of the fastest growing in the world. With its successful “Mars Mission” and various other satellite launches, India is emerging as a new space power. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is now a go-to for countries like Japan, Germany, South Korea, and France.

Pakistan Space Program, The Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) predates the Indian Space Program by more than eight years. It was founded in 1961 while the ISRO launched in 1969. But today, SUPARCO being the first space agency, lags behind in all technological aspects which makes ISRO a potent force. Due to lack of resources, mismanagement and bureaucratic hurdles, Pakistan’s Space Program especially when it comes commercial space exploration, has seen a considerable decline.

It is vital for Pakistan to understand and acknowledge the importance of a robust space program. Doing so will not only help national and commercial space exploration but also provide Pakistan with significant economic and military gains, needed to compete with resurgent and dominant neighbor.

ASAD HUSSAIN,

Lahore, February 8.