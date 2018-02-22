KARACHI - People of Lyari on Wednesday held a protest outside the Karachi Press Club (KPC) and demanded the government to take initiative for smooth supply of drinking water in the respective locality.

According to details, protesters recorded their protest against the negligence of government and water supply authority. The protest was led by the Area Action Committee (AAC) members including Waseem Laasi, Noshad, Qadir and others.

The AAC chairman talking to media said that Liaqat Colony people were forced to drink unclean water while demo is being staged to bring the issue in notice of ruling government and Karachi Water and Sewrage Board (KW&SB).

He said that politicians only visit the area for begging votes, and not concerned about miseries of resident. He said the negligence of rulers has forced the people to drink sewerage-mixed water and catch serious diseases.

During last 10 years people of the respective area have been facing acute shortage of potable water in Lyari. He said they were buying water on high rates from tankers. However, he said, many poor people cannot arrange costly tanker water for their families.