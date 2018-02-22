AUCKLAND - Chris Lynn looks set to be ruled out of the Pakistan Super League, and will return to Brisbane for further assessment, after suffering a dislocated right shoulder while diving in the field during Australia's T20 Tri-Series final victory over New Zealand.

It was another cruel stroke of injury misfortune for Lynn, who left the field midway through the ninth over of New Zealand's innings after attempting to intercept a clip through midwicket from Ross Taylor. Sprinting to his left, he reached for the ball with his right arm, in an apparent attempt to protect his troublesome left shoulder, on which he has undergone three bouts of surgery in recent seasons.

However, he appeared to jar his right arm on the turf, and it was later confirmed that he had popped the shoulder out of its socket. "Chris dislocated his right shoulder after landing awkwardly on it when fielding the ball," said Australia's physio, Alex Kountouris. "His shoulder was able to be put back into place at the ground and he was consequently sent for X-Rays which revealed no major bone injury.”

"At this stage Chris will not travel to the Pakistan Super League in Dubai. He will return to Brisbane to undergo further scans and assessment."

Lynn had previously said he would avoid diving in the field in a bid to prevent any further shoulder problems.

"It's something that's played on my mind for about four years," he said. "Let's go one step at a time - I want to dive, there's no doubt about that, I want to do well and contribute. But at the moment, I don't want to have another setback because I feel like I'm making good ground."

Lynn had been due to travel to Dubai imminently to take part in Lahore Qalandars' first match of the Pakistan Super League, on Friday, against Multan Sultans. The Qalandars will be hoping Lynn's injury is not serious, considering the explosive Australian was their first pick at the PSL draft.