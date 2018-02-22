KARACHI - Chief of Royal Malaysian Navy Admiral Tan Sri Ahmad Kamarulzaman Hj Ahmad Badaruddin is on an official visit to Pakistan. During the visit, Chief of Royal Malaysian Naval Forces called on Chief of the Naval staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi at Naval Headquarters where discussions on professional matters and avenues of existing and future naval collaboration were focused.

In the second leg of the visit, Admiral Tan Sri Ahmad Kamarulzaman Hj Ahmad Badaruddin met with various Naval Field Commands at Lahore and Karachi. The dignitary visited Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore, and called on Commandant Pakistan Navy War College, Rear Admiral Naveed Ahmed Rizvi. During the visit to Karachi, Chief of Royal Malaysian Navy called on Commander Karachi, Rear Admiral Ather Mukhtar, Commander Coast, Rear Admiral Moazzam Ilyas and Commander Pakistan Fleet, Rear Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in separate meetings. During the meetings, besides discussions on professional matters and bilateral naval collaboration, the Chief of Royal Malaysian Navy lauded Pakistan Navy’s role and commitments in maintaining peace and stability in the region through persistent participation in coalition counter terrorism and Counter Piracy Task Forces.

Admiral Tan Sri Ahmad Kamarulzaman Hj Ahmad Badaruddin also laid floral wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid. Later, the dignitary visited various PN establishments and ships.

The visit of Chief of Royal Malaysian Navy to Pakistan is expected to further strengthen the bilateral defence collaboration between Pakistan and Malaysia in general and the two Navies in particular.