LAHORE - Like other parts of the world, Mother Language Day was across the country.

Rwadari Tehreek took out a cultural rally from Lahore Press Club to Punjab Assembly, raising the demand for providing primary education in mother language and initiatives to promote local culture.

The rally was led by Rwadari Tehreek Chairman Samson Salamat and participated by Saeeda Diep, Baba Najmi, Abdullah Malik, Amjad Saleem, Sabira Asmat, Munir Bhatti, Kalyan Singh, Naveed Raphael, Adoo Ram, Vickram Francis and others.

Salamat said: "One of the reasons of intolerance, extremism and terrorism in our society is that we have neglected our culture including the local languages and the rich teachings and poetry of our Sufi saints such as Baba Bullay Shah, Baba Fareed, Baba Guru Nanak and others. Had we promoted the teachings of our Sufi saints, our society would have been tolerant and peaceful".

He urged the government to formulate and announce special programmes for the promotion of local culture, especially the mother languages. “We demand that primary education should be given in mother languages.

Also, the Punjab University held a seminar at PU Institute of Languages to mark Mother Language Day. Dean of Faculty of Oriental Learning Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar has said that speaking in mother language is a beautiful way to express feelings. Chairperson of Department of Punjabi Dr Nabila Rehman, heads of various departments, faculty and students attended the moot.

Call for promoting

interfaith harmony

Speakers at the three-day conference in Lahore College for Women Univerity (LCWU) called for promoting interfaith harmony and peace.

The LCWU Persian Department (Ferdowsi Chair) in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission, Cultural Centre of Islamic Republic of Iran and Muslim Institute arranged the moot titled ‘The Role of Mysticism in Establishing Harmony and Peaceful Coexistence’.

Vice Chancellor Dr Uzma Qureshi welcomed foreign and local guests and highlighted the importance and role of mysticism. She declared that mysticism and Sufism have been instrumental in promoting peace.

She also appreciated Persian Department for organising the conference and bringing together the scholars of different culture and countries.

Director General of Iran Culture Centre Razai Fard highlighted the depth and strength of Iran Pakistan’s cultural, historical, religious relations and declared that mysticism is the binding force among different culture and boundaries.