LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz Wednesday visited NA-120 constituency from where her mother Kalsoom Nawaz was elected MNA after disqualification of her father Nawaz Sharif as prime minister.

Maryam reviewed the ongoing development schemes in the constituency and had a chit-chat with the people. The resident let her know about their problems. She also ate local food and paid the stall holders, though they refused to charge her.

Also, she announced bearing the treatment cost of a child suffering from heart disease. The announcement came after the parents of Baran made an appeal to well-off for help. The child had a hole in his hear and the treatment cost is estimated as Rs 2.5 million. The PML-N leader directed the authorities concerned to bring the child to Lahore’s Sharif Medical Complex. She also prayed for the recovery of child.