MULTAN-Punjab Minister for Health Kh Salman Rafiq has taken serious notice of shortage of medicines in Nishtar Hospital and directed the hospital authorities to take immediate action against the persons responsible for this negligence. He also sought a report within 15 days in this regard.

Chairing a meeting of syndicate of Nishtar Hospital and University here on Wednesday, the minister constituted a committee led by Dr Sami Akhtar to investigate into the matter and present a report. He said that the companies showing reluctance in supplying medicines should be blacklisted forthwith and no one including the companies and hospital officials should be dealt with strictly. He said that if the departmental committees are not functioning properly and their meetings are not held, they should be abolished. He said that the government took emergency steps to offer healthcare facilities to the masses and any negligence on part of any government official in this regard would not be tolerated.

The minister said that the government accorded special importance to South Punjab and mega health projects are being launched in the area. He said that the Chief Minister personally monitors progress on projects. He said that the government has released grant worth Rs102.4 million for the construction of building for cancer centre, directing the concerned authorities to issue the tenders immediately.

Earlier, the participants of the meeting constituted different bodies including Rules Committee, Finance and Planning Committee and Selection Board for running the affairs of Nishtar university.

LARGEST CATTLE MARKET

OF SOUTH PUNJAB

The Punjab Government has okayed establishment of the largest cattle market of South Punjab in Multan and it will be set up on 43 acres of land at a cost of over Rs1.19 billion, disclosed Dr Hammad Ali, Managing Director of the Multan Cattle Market Management Company.

Talking to the media here on Wednesday, he further revealed that the Planning and Development Department had formally approved the PC-1 of the project and it would be established at Mauza Jungle Jaswant Singh Samorana By-pass Link Road. He added that 44 sheds would be built for the animals under the project out of which nine would be for small and 35 large cattle. He declared that the construction of the boundary wall of the market would be start from next month and this project would be accomplished in 18 months.

He declared that the existing cattle market at Basti Balail on Old Shujabad Road would be shifted to the new market after the completion of the project. He said that all out facilities would be made available at new cattle market for the traders, breeders, animals and buyers. He lauded the role of Commissioner Multan Bilal Ahmad Butt and said that his support was vital in the approval of the project.