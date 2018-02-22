HAFIZABAD-A joint meeting of agriculture advisory committee and District Agriculture Task Force was held to discussed the farmers' grievances.

It was held under the chairmanship of ADC Allah Ditta Warraich, and attended among others by the officers of Agriculture, Livestock, Water Management, Land Records and growers. It was stated that as the agriculture is backbone of the country's economy, the government has provided Rs519 million interest-free loan for 8,920 small growers through Punjab E-Credit Scheme. It would go a long way in maximising food production, the meeting was told.

Moreover, fertilisers, improved seeds and agricultural appliances were also being provided for the growers to better their socio-economic condition, the officers said.

Efforts were being made to prevent wastage of precious irrigational water and 34 distributaries are being brick-lined so as to ensure that water reach at the tail-end, they said.

The ADC said that 48 laser land levellers costing Rs58 million have also been provided for the growers for preventing the seepage of water. He said that the distribution of cattle to the poor would also increase the production of pure milk, hygienic meat and improve the economic conditions of rural people. He said that strict action would be taken against those found selling sub-standard fertilisers, seeds and spurious insecticides.

A citizen was deprived of his bike and thousands of rupees on Park Road in broad daylight.

According to police, Syed Riaz Hussain Shah of Madina Colony was returning to his residence on Park Road. meanwhile, three armed bandits intercepted him and snatched away the bike, cash and cell phone.