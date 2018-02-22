LAHORE - Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has said that Nawaz Sharif will remain leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N and he cannot be excluded from the party and politics.

Talking to media, the law minister said that Nawaz Sharif was politician of high stature and his role and influence in the party and politics would remain undiminished. Nawaz Sharif has immense service for the party and the country as such his leadership role will continue, he added.

To a question on the effect of the Supreme Court decision on the upcoming Senate elections, he said that they are not likely to be effected.

If the party tickets awarded to the PML-N candidates by Nawaz Sharif have become invalid, the PML-N candidates can take part in the Senate polls as independent. The party candidates can also run for the senate seats in their independent capacity, he added.

When asked if Lodhran by-elections also stand null and void in light of the Supreme Court ruling that all decisions taken by Nawaz Sharif as Party President are invalid and he had awarded ticket to the party candidate in that election, Rana Sanaullah said that election is a closed transaction, otherwise, the last general election will also be hit by this part of the verdict.

State Minister Talal Ch said that the decision cannot minus Nawaz Sharif from politics and the party.

Nawaz Sharif is the most popular leader of the country and he will continue to rule the roost in politics and the party, he added.

He said that Nawaz Sharif will continue to command the party.

He said to a media question that Parliament legislates and it is also competent to legislate to change the law.