KARACHI - Meeting of the Board of Directors (BoD) of National Bank of Pakistan (Bank) was held at the bank’s head office in Karachi.

The BoD approved the financial statements of the bank for the year ended December 31, 2017. Maintaining its position in the industry, the bank reported highest ever profit after tax numbers in its 69 years history. Despite a generally difficult year for the banking industry, NBP recorded an overall positive performance. Operating income of the bank for the year amounted to Rs 85.3 billion (2016: Rs. 84.8 billion). While net interest/mark-up income amounted to Rs. 54.3 billion (2016: Rs. 54.8 billion); a 3.7% growth was observed in non-interest/mark-up income which amounted to Rs. 31.1 billion. After-tax profit amounted to Rs 23.03 billion i.e. 1.2% higher against Rs. 22.75 billion for 2016. This translates into highest ever earnings per share of Rs 10.82 (2016: Rs. 10.69). Bank’s pre-tax profit amounted to Rs 35.6 billion, 4.1% lower against Rs 37.14 billion for prior year. Pre-tax and after-tax return on average equity were 29.0% and 18.7% (2016: 31.5% and 19.3%) respectively.

Healthy growth in balance sheet size was also recorded as the same reached to Rs. 2,370 billion, depicting a 20% growth YoY. Bank’s gross loans & advances increased by Rs 75.5 billion, reaching Rs 857 billion. A nominal growth of 1.16% only was observed in non-performing loans. Investment also increased by Rs 72.4 billion and reached Rs 1,296 billion.

Similarly, bank’s deposits also increased by Rs 69.8 billion and reached Rs 1,727 billion. The Board deliberated at length whether or not cash dividend and/or bonus shares should be recommended. However, the likely impact of pension case, despite some positive signals, still remains a cause of concern. The first priority of BoD is to maintain continuity of bank’s business which is very much dependent upon the capital base of the bank. The BoD is conscious of the fact that the shareholders look forward to receiving dividend. However, eventually it was considered more prudent to retain the profits for the time being and once the position becomes clearer and positive, the bank may consider declaration of dividend at a later stage. Accordingly, the BoD does not recommend any dividend for the year 2017. The bank has filed review petition against the judgement of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in the pension case and has also moved an application for constitution of a larger bench which has been accepted. Pending the decision of review petition, financial impact of the subject case has not been included in the financial statements as the bank looks forward to a favourable outcome of the case.