LAHORE - The NESPAK has attained another milestone in the hydropower sector by winning a project titled “409MW Torcamp Godubar Hydropower Project” through competitive bidding.

Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) entrusted the project to a joint venture of NESPAK (lead firm), FICHTNER GmbH & Co. KG, Germany (foreign JV partner) in association with TRS (Pvt.) Limited, Lahore. Dr Tahir M Hayat, Managing Director NESPAK, along with Zafar Aman (project manager), chief engineer, GT&GE Division represented NESPAK at the contract signing ceremony held at PEDO House in Peshawar.

The project is located in Chitral district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The scope of work includes feasibility study, detailed engineering design, preparation of tender documents and PC-I. The duration of the project is 24 months.

It is also an honour for NESPAK that the company has been rendering engineering consultancy services for various projects of national importance like Orange Line Metro Train Project in Lahore, Neelum Jhelum Hydroelectric Power Project and RLNG-based combined cycle power projects in Punjab.

On the overseas front, NESPAK has won the Raising Wala Dam Project in Jordan, Rural Access and Mobility Project II in Nigeria and High Voltage Projects in Saudi Arabia.