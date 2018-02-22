ISLAMABAD - Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa on Wednesday said that he never mentioned ‘The Godfather’ for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Leaks judgment.

The bench discharged contempt notices issued to journalist Ahmed Noorani and Jang Group Chief Editor and Publisher for contacting one of the apex court judges on his landline number to inquire about the involvement of ISI in looking after the affairs of Joint Investigation Team, which was probing the Panama Leaks matter.

Noorani through his counsel submitted the reply in a sealed envelope, which the judge perused. After going through the reply expressed satisfaction over it and discharged show cause notices against the Jang Group.

Justice Khosa said the court has never used words The Godfather for Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Judgment. He also asked from Additional Attorney General Chaudhry Aamir Rehman whether he has ever found in the Panama Judgment wherein the court had termed Nawaz Sharif as the Godfather. The AAG replied in negative.

Justice Khosa said the reference to the Sicilian Mafia was made because of open threats given by PML-N leader Nihal Hashmi in a speech to the judges. He urged the media persons to be careful in discharging of their professional obligations.

Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday while hearing Media Commission case also said: “We have all respect for leadership but there is qualification and credentials which would always be relevant for the purpose of deciding an issue regarding a person being as head of the party or otherwise”.

The chief justice had said that the question and the issue should not be confused or misinterpreted by anyone as there was no intention of maligning anyone or causing disrespect in any manner.