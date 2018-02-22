ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Wednesday said it had run a safe and secure, and peaceful nuclear programme for more than four decades.

Pakistan assured the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that it was voluntarily implementing the Guideline and Code of Conduct on the Import and Export of Radioactive Sources.

In a statement, Foreign office spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said: “Over the years, experts from Pakistan have also contributed to the work of the IAEA in the fields of nuclear safety and security.”

The code of conduct seeks to help countries ensure that radioactive sources are used in a manner consistent with the highest standards of safety and security.

Dr Faisal said Pakistan had been voluntarily implementing the code of conduct since 2005 and had put in place all the necessary arrangements and systems consistent with the recommendations of the code.

He said Pakistan’s subscription to the Supplementary Guidance on the Import and Export of Radioactive Sources demonstrated its continued commitment to the latest international standards in the areas of nuclear non-proliferation, safety and security.