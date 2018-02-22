Islamabad - Pakistan Agricultural Research Council would organise 4th Climate Change Adaptation Policy and Science conference from February 26 to 27 in the capital.

The CCAPS conference is a series of events held annually by HI-AWARE, a regional project being implemented by the PARC, said a statement issued on Wednesday.

The project is funded by Canada’s International Development Research Centre (IDRC) and the UK Department of Foreign Affairs and International Development (DFID) under Collaborative Adaptation Research Initiative in Africa and Asia (CARIAA) programme.

The conference aims at building a platform for climate change adaptation and resilience research in the region and creating synergies with actions currently conducted or proposed by other actors. The conference will facilitate exchange of knowledge and ideas on science, policy and good practices related to climate change adaptation in the Hindu-Kush Himalayan (HKH) region, especially across the Indus-Ganges-Brahmaputra rivers’ basins, the statement added.

Renowned international researchers, policy makers and leaders from the USA, Canada, Netherlands, India, Bangladesh and Nepal will provide thought-provoking insights. The two days conference will have discussion sessions and technical panels on areas including adaptation science and practices in the HKH region, adaptation policy and practices in gender, water and livelihoods, scaling up innovative adaptations practices in the HKH region, communicating climate change , challenges and opportunities, urban heat stress management, intersections of science, policy and public health and perspectives on climate change and development, the statement said.

Climate change is globally-accepted phenomenon and Pakistan is well-acquainted with its changing climate as its impacts have been detrimental for Pakistan in forms of hydro-meteorological disasters, reduced food production and other damaging impacts. PARC encourages policy makers, researchers, academia and members of civil society to attend this international conference and be a part of PARC’s efforts for climate change resilience in Pakistan, the statement concluded.