Reports in media suggesting that changes have silently been made in Election Nomination Forms are very disturbing. Why should the declaration of all assets owned by candidate and his holding no other nationality been removed from these forms, when they were required to do so in the past? What is disturbing is that all political parties are being silent, pertaining to the issue.

Those who have pledged an oath of loyalty to any other country or state cannot be expected to serve this country and represent over 200 Million Pakistanis without any conflicts of interest, deciding the fate and destiny of those for whom Pakistan is their motherland. Have we not learned any lessons from likes of numerous such individuals such as Hussain Haqqani and those who collaborated with foreign forces to the detriment of this country, while retaining their passport but opting to move all their assets and families abroad. While people of this country were embroiled in sensitive issue of finality of Prophet (PBUH) which has been settled by Divine revelation in Holy Koran and any individual who has any doubts is automatically cast out of fold of Islam by Almighty Allah, other changes were made and everybody including opposition and so called religious parties chose to ignore. These changes are in conflict with our Constitution and numerous clauses interpreted by Supreme Court of Pakistan. Transparency, accountability and following the constitution in letter and spirit are very vital to democracy; otherwise it will be reduced to a corrupt oligarchy or fiefdom, where neither state assets, nor sovereignty can be protected.

MALIK TARIQ,

Lahore, February 8.