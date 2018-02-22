MANILA:-A crab fisherman has been killed and half-eaten by a huge saltwater crocodile, the latest in a growing number of attacks on a remote Philippine island, police said Wednesday. The family and neighbours of Rebente Ladja, 37, launched a search after he failed to return home Monday from setting crab traps at a mangrove forest on the coast of Balabac, off the country’s main southwestern island of Palawan. “They found his mangled remains at the swamp that night, with a huge crocodile beside it. The crocodile had consumed the upper half of his body.

” Balabac police officer Allan Vic Macasil told AFP by telephone.

He said it was the fifth crocodile attack in Balabac in less than six years.