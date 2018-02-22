Rawalpindi - The 13th round of Pak-Turkey high-level military dialogue group meeting was held at Ankara, capital of Turkey, from February 19 to February 23, in which Gen Ümit Dündar, deputy chief of Turkish General Staff, led the Turkish delegation while Lt Gen (R) Zamir-ul-Hassan Shah, secretary defence, led Pakistani delegation in the talks, a statement issued here on Wednesday said.

Prior to the meeting, Lt Gen (R) Zamir held meetings with Gen Hulusi Akar, chief of Turkish Armed Forces, and General Ümit Dündar, deputy chief of Turkish General Staff. During the meeting, both the delegations discussed all areas of mutual cooperation including military training and education, defence industry, regional security and fighting terrorism.

Both the sides deliberated upon various areas of interest, including security, counter terrorism and prevailing regional environment, particularly with reference to Middle East and South Asia including Afghanistan. Besides, the delegations took stock of the progress that had emerged since last HLMDG meeting held in Pakistan in January 2017.

Lt Gen (R) Zamir also held meetings with Turkish minister of national defence and undersecretary for defence industry and visited defence industrial firms, particularly ASELSAN, TAI, HAVELSAN and ROKETSAN. He also visited significant cultural sites in Konya and Istanbul. Talks were held in a most cordial and congenial atmosphere. Delegation leaders resolved to enhance cooperation in defence and security-related issues. It was agreed that 14th round of Pakistan-Turkey HLMDG meeting will be held in Pakistan in 2018, the statement concluded.