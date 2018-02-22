LAHORE: Minister for Primary & Secondary Healthcare Kh Imran Nazir has directed probing incident of reaction D-worming tablets among children in Toba Tek Singh. He directed Additional Secretary Technical Dr Asim Altaf and DG Health Punjab Dr Akhtar Rasheed Malik to personally visit the Chack 996 to review the situation. Kh Imran Nazir informed that so far 1.1 million D-worming tablets have been given to the children.

He said that drug reaction has been reported from Toba Tek Singh. He said that samples have been sent to the laboratory for analysis. He said that children admitted to the hospital have been looked after properly.