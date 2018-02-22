LAHORE: The Punjab government has started a project in Thal area for the

promotion of gram cultivation with the help of sprinkle irrigation system. Agriculture (Water Management) Director General Malik Muhammad Akram said this here on Wednesday. He said that under the project sprinkle irrigation system was being

installed on about 1700 acres of land for the successful cultivation of gram. The DG said the main objective of the project was to promote gram sowing in Thal area

besides making small farmers capable of handling weather conditions.–APP

He further told that gram growers were being provided 75 percent of financial assistance for the installation of sprinkle irrigation system along with technical training.