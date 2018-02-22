QILA DIDAR SINGH-A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader claimed that he had been in contact with many PML-N lawmakers intended to join the PTI.

Talking to The Nation, PTI central executive committee member Ch Nasir Cheema said that new joiners will be welcomed in the party. He maintained that the PTI had become the largest political party in the country, adding that the next general election would prove that Gujranwala district was stronghold of the PTI.

IMRAN'S THIRD MARRIAGE CELEBRATED

The PTI workers celebrated Walima ceremony of Imran Khan's third marriage. The ceremony was organised at the outhouse of PTI (sports wing) divisional general secretary Dr Tahir Shehzad Ali. The participants danced to the beats of the drums. "Nikah is a good thing. It is Sunnah of the Prophet (SAWW). We have celebrated Walima ceremony of our party chairman," Dr Tahir Shehzad said to The Nation.