KARACHI - The verdict of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on a petition against the Election Act 2017 is the victory of truth and now Nawaz Sharif has also been declared disqualified to head the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil Sheikh on Wednesday.

He expressed these views while talking to the media men at Adil House here on Wednesday. Party others leaders and workers were also present on the occasion.

Haleem informed that the verdict of the apex court to bar Nawaz Sharif from heading his own party had made the PTI workers and leaders jubilant as we consider it victory of truth.

He said Nawaz Sharif already was disqualified and now he has been declared disqualified also to head a political party. He said the verdict of the apex court is the victory of truth.

He charged that Nawaz Sharif had damaged the economy and now every baby being born in this country is burdened under heavy debt. He alleged that the politics of Nawaz Sharif was not for serving the nation and country but to make money.

Haleem Adil said due to wrong policies of the PML-Nawaz government, Pakistan suffered a lot. He said the sitting rulers have left no stone unturned to loot the national wealth. He claimed due to the rulers like Nawaz Sharif uphold of law and constitution in this country was also affected and the verdicts of the apex courts were being challenged. He said when Nawaz Sharif was in the opposition, he used to praise the decisions of judiciary and when its verdict went against him he launched a campaign against the same judiciary.

He said after disqualifying Nawaz, the apex court is appealed to make accountable all thieves and bandits who have looted this country, and the money looted from Pakistan and sent aboard should be brought back. He said the struggle of PTI Chairman Imran Khan has borne fruit and now Pakistan would be put on the path of progress and prosperity.

He said the era of the crooked politicians who looted money from the country and sent it abroad has ended for good. He said the country is witnessing a big change which would ensure uphold of law and constitution. He said the next government would be formed by the PTI and the country would attain huge development.