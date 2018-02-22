Islamabad - The protesting faculty of Quaid-i-Azam University on Wednesday announced to withhold students’ examination results to fulfil their demand of Vice Chancellor’s resignation.

The Academic Staff Association of the university in a press briefing held here accused VC Prof. Dr. Javed Ashraf for failing to solve administrative and financial affairs of the university and demanded his immediate resignation.

“Teachers will postpone academic activities in departments and not submit the examination results to the administration,” said President ASA Aqeel Bukhari.

He added that VC Prof. Dr. Javed Ashraf is solely responsible for the current crises in the university and his resignation will end the ongoing protest of teachers. ASA and VC had remained on bitter terms since last year after two faculty members linked with ASA and appointed on Tenure Track System were denied promotions in the syndicate.

An official informed The Nation that promotion cases of five senior faculty members of the university became the bone of contention between ASA and VC which led to several protests and deadlock between two sides.

TTS faculty members waiting for the promotion from Associate Professor to Professor included Dr. Asif Ali and Dr. Waheed Chaudhary and Azhar Abbas Rizvi, while faculty members on BPS scale were Dr. Zafar Jaspal and Dr. Nazir Hussain. The official claimed that faculty members mostly associated with ASA and VC didn’t follow the merit for the processing of promotion cases which led to a conflict.

“The administration initially processed the cases of the faculty members lacking the criteria for promotions and later backtracked from its decision creating an uncertain situation,” official said. Official also informed that the promotions of faculty members on TTS were processed by the university and issued millions of rupees to faculty members before the final approval of promotion by the syndicate of the university.

“When Higher Education Commission raised objection on the promotions, the university administration demoted both members,” said official. Official said that the released amount which ranges nearly five million was not taken by the university despite demotion of the faculty members. Dr. Waheed Chaudhry said that HEC has no legal role on the promotions of the teachers as university is an autonomous institution.

“The promotion cases wouldn’t have been processed by the university if there were any deficiencies,” he said. He maintained that there is no legal framework through which HEC can interfere in the university’s internal matters and pressurise the VC to take back his decision.

Official added that both faculty members were far behind in the number of published research papers required for the promotion on TTS. Dr. Zafar Nawaz Jaspal, a faculty member on BPS whose promotion was challenged in court said that VC tried to delay the promotion cases pending for last two years.

However, the recent meeting of 14 member syndicate approved his promotion case along with other two members despite efforts against them. “The promotion was later challenged by a petitioner who had hidden support of VC,” he said.

Dr. Gulrez said that VC’s negligence in administrative affairs led to the closure of 10 programs of PhD and MPhil in different departments on which HEC was intimating since 2015.

“University even lost main chairs during tenure of current VC,” he said.

ASA President Aqeel Bukhari said that QAU is a top-ranked university in Pakistan, thanks to the learned and erudite faculty of QAU. The Vice-Chancellor continues to pursue discriminatory and nepotistic policies and has made the current working environment at QAU intimidating towards faculty.

He denied the fact that out of nearly 300 faculty members are participating in the protest.

Meanwhile VC QAU Prof. Dr. Javed Ashraf talking to The Nation said that the current protest is on the basis of political motives and will end if few faculty members who have been denied promotion on merit are promoted.

“VC individually cannot decide to promote or demote any faculty member, the case is processed after scrutiny committee, selection board and syndicate approves it, he said.

He said the protest is agitated by former and current ASA members who were denied promotions on TTS. “The demoted faculty members were below the merit for promotions,” he said.

He said that inquiry reports had recommended the demotions of the faculty members.

He added that the teachers are using students as tools to have their demands accepted. This self interested act by teachers is condemnable.

Spokesperson HEC Ayesha Ikram said that TTS is performance-based system where teachers have to meet certain criteria for promotions.