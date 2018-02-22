KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar Wednesday said BRT Green Line project would provide better travel facilities to citizens.

He said this while chairing a meeting in his office during which he was given a detailed presentation on the revised plan and design of the underground portions of the Green Line project which also comprised a wider bus station and subway for the passengers.

He said underground bus stations and subway designed for BRT at Numaish Chowrangi is the first of its kind facility in Pakistan that has been planned for Karachi. Owing to the importance and necessity for the city of this project, KMC is providing all possible support and cooperation to the consultant firm and the KIDC.

KIDC Chief Engineer Nisar Sario and Firm Director Consultant Tanvir Ahmed informed the mayor about salient features and revised plan of the project with the help of digital simulation and maps.

Works Committee Chairman Hassan Naqvi, Parks Committee Chairman Khurram Farhan, Mayor Advisor Farhat Khan, Works Director General Shahab Anwer, Director Coordination Masood Alam, Chief Engineer Taha and other officers were also present on this occasion.

During the meeting, it was informed that the underground bus stations project has now a revised cost of Rs2400 million whereas it was estimated as Rs800 million with the old design. Six lanes will be available in the bus station for passing and parking vehicles also.

The project would also have drainage pumps, firefighting system, emergency exit and ventilation system. The bus operator would have to maintain this station who would charge per kilometer fair from passengers. Government will have to pay for subsidy initially in this project.

The mayor said approval has been granted already for establishment of bus station for the Green Line near MA Jinnah Road and relocation of Palm trees from Numaish Roundabout. The revised plan should be implemented in such a way that surrounding traffic flow could be maintained and parking facilities made available.

He said MA Jinnah Road is the central artery of Karachi and thousands of vehicles at a time plying on it, therefore route for BRT Green Line could be made elevated or underground wherever it required.

He said it is good that importance of heritage buildings has been taken into consideration, however this project holds importance for the city and therefore it should complete on time.

He also directed concerned officials to ensure full and proper cooperation to the KIDC so that this project could be finished soon.