Education is a basic right of every human being. But, unfortunately, many girls of Baluchistan are deprived of it .Particularly, those girls who live in rural areas of the province are the victims. The literacy rate among rural girls stands on 2 percent, while the other 98 percent are out of schools. Thus, this dearth has affected the people in many areas, especially in health. More than three times as many Baluchistan women die during their childbirths, as compared to rest of the provinces of Pakistan. It would have been much better had the government educated the women and create awareness to lead their children and play a role in health sector particularly.

”If you give me an educated mother, I will give you an educated nation,” says Nelson Mandela.

IRSHAD HAMEED,

Baluchistan, February 8.