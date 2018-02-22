KARACHI - Karachi University Department of Sindhi on Wednesday organised a seminar on the importance of languages in the present era at the Arts Auditorium.

Addressing the seminar, KU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan said all the prosperous and developed nations of the world were prospering due to their national and mother languages.

“Mother language is a vital element in a child's growth. A child's health will be sound if he constantly hears his mother language,” he added.

The VC said education provided in mother language has a positive impact on a child's mental growth. The significance of mother language could not be undermined in this modern age, he added.

The VC said that the main purpose of commemorating the International Mother Language Day on February 21 is to raise awareness and promotion of the mother languages of the world.

Shah Abdul Latif Chair Director Professor Dr Saleem Memon said that the significance of Bengali language was undermined in East Pakistan and five students were martyred during the protest in 1952 including a nine years student.

This movement continued and the Bengali language was given national language status in 1956. Now, this movement of mother language is in the whole world that it’s the fundamental right of every child to get the education in his mother language.

He informed that the Bangladeshi Library Associations and Australian Associations for Mother Languages have initiated to establish a corner of mother languages in libraries. He requested KU vice-chancellor to establish such a corner in KU's Mehmood Hussain Library as well.

Sindhi Department Chairman Dr Rukhman Palari said that Sindhi Department was serving as a host in this program and scholars of 10 different languages were here to discuss the importance of their languages.