Islamabad - Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication on Wednesday gave last chance to Capital Development Authority, National Information Technology Board and LMK Resources, the company engaged by the CDA to automate its offices, to resolve their differences regarding installation of e-services’ software at the CDA.

The committee met under chairmanship of Senator Shahi Syed while Senator Abdul Rehman Malik, Taj Afridi, Najma Hameed and Dr Ghous Niazi also attended the meeting.

The body directed the CDA, NIBT and LMK to resolve their issues till Feb 27 otherwise the case would be referred to the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA).

Director LMK Resources Haroon Sharif briefed the body that three meetings had been taken place in the current month in which detailed demonstration had been given about the software installed.

After three demonstration sessions, a meeting was also held with the CDA and NITB to conclude the matter, he added.

He also assured the Senate body that the software would be upgraded, adding that as per the requirements, 15 per cent to 20 per cent changes had been developed in 10 years as the software was developed in 2008-09.

The CDA officials also endorsed the statement of Haroon Sharif and hoped that all issues would be resolved soon as software was installed on February 8, but few modifications were required to make it functional.

The FIA director expressed dissatisfaction over performance of LMK Resources and suggested the Senate body to give deadline to the CDA, LMK Resources and NITB to resolve the issue as soon as possible.