ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was expecting this kind of decision against the party president Nawaz Sharif; however, all party decisions would be taken in consultation with the former prime minister.

She, while talking to the media, said Nawaz Sharif was leader of the PML-N and he would remain, and he would also finalise the candidates for the Senate elections and the next party president after discussion with other party leadership.

Aurangzeb said Wednesday’s Supreme Court decision strengthened the PML-N and its narrative. The state minister said all institutions should play their role in conducting senate elections on time and the parliament had done its job in this regard. She said the delay in senate elections would not be good for democracy and Pakistan.

Earlier, addressing a conference organised by the Council of Pakistan Newspapers Editors (CPNE) here at a local hotel, Aurangzeb said democracy was on the right track in the country and the parliament was completing its 10 democratic years.

She said all institutions including the parliament, the judiciary and the executive should play their role under the constitution. Talking about the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the state minister said several Western countries had shown their interest in the CPEC project and it would bring overall change in the region. She appreciated the role of the media in the promotion of the CPEC worldwide.

The state minister mentioned that the incumbent government wanted to complete legislation on Journalists Protection Bill as soon as possible.

She said media and democracy were compulsory for each other and the media also played a vital role for the continuity of democracy in Pakistan.

Aurangzeb said it was the duty of the media to inform the people about truth and to tell both sides of a news story.