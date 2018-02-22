LONDON:- Folk-pop hit machine Ed Sheeran will go head-to-head with rising R’n’B star Dua Lipa at the Brit Awards in London, the country’s showpiece pop-music ceremony. The ceremony at the cavernous O2 Arena is expected to have a political edge, with many stars due to wear small white roses to highlight sexual harassment in the industry, and to show solidarity with its victims. Sheeran’s album “Divide”, a global chart-topper, is on the shortlist for the “British Album of the Year”, along with Dua Lipa, grime artist Stormzy, singer Rag’n’Bone Man and hip-hop artist J Hus.