HAFIZABAD - The district administration was informed that six brick kiln owners have been booked on the charge of child labour.

The deputy commissioner said that Khidmat Cards would be provided for the brick kiln workers while their children would be given education facility with free uniforms and books.

She stressed a need for providing protection for the kiln workers and those found indulging in bonded labour or child labour be taken to task. The Social Welfare Officer said that 82 out of 90 registered brick kilns were functioning in the district and so far no complaint of bonded labour was reported.

However, 6 owners have been booked on the charge of child labour, he said.

The DC said that the workers and their families be provided with all sorts of facilities. She also directed the Labour Officer to prepare a comprehensive data of the powerloom and rice mills workers so as to mitigate their sufferings by resolving their problems. Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed chaired the District Vigilance Committee.