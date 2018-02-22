Islamabad - Speakers at a seminar held here on Wednesday at Allama Iqbal Open University called for promoting native language and culture for keeping intact the national identity.

Language and literature play a vital role in constructing knowledge and identity as well as hegemonizing the minds and hearts of the people, the speakers said while deliberating upon the topic of colonial educational system-literature and national identity.

The speakers included eminent scholar Dr Masood Ashraf Raja from USA and Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui.

The event, arranged by the University’s Department of Pakistani Languages was attended by the Faculty members and students of the local universities.

They said that language also served as an identity marker both at individual and national levels. Imperialist forces had been using language to control their colonial subjects.

Dr Shahid Siddiqui said that language was a vibrant phenomenon, which was linked to power and politics.

He was of the view that education, culture, language and literature were the best tools to uphold national glory. For any nation, native language should be its pride.

Dr Masood Ashraf Raja from Texas University spoke in detail about the discursive methods and power tactics used by the colonial powers for promoting hegemony.

During the British rule, people were forced to accept the imported education system that destroyed the local identity and values.