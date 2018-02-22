LODHRAN - Concrete steps are needed to eliminate forced labour at brick kilns and other business centres, said Additional Deputy Commissioner Arif Zia.

Chairing a meeting of District Vigilance Committee, he maintained that education for the children of brick kiln workers should have been given special attention. The ADC said that social security cards should have been issued to the labourers at the earliest.

Assistant Director Social Security Dildar Khilji appealed to all the departments to play their due role for the uplift of the labouring portion of the society.

District Labour Officer Kamran, DSP Hakim Ali, Deputy Director Social Welfare Saleem Raza, Prosecutor Waheed Ahmad, Kiln Association office-bearers and labourers' representative Muhammad Sajjad attended the meeting.