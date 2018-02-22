Islamabad - Higher Education Commission on Wednesday honored around 64 teachers for their outstanding academic performance in universities, said an official on Wednesday.

The teachers were awarded Best University Teacher Award 2016 while the winner was awarded a certificate and a cash prize worth Rs. 100,000.

Engr. Baligh-ur-Rehman, Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training was chief guest on the occasion.

Felicitating the teachers on their exceptional performance, Engr. Baligh-ur-Rehman said that human development is the key to overall progress of a country, adding that teachers play the most pivotal role in ensuring human development.

He said the Government has taken the higher education funding to Rs. 107 billion in the ongoing fiscal year. He appreciated HEC for promotion of higher education and research culture in the country. “HEC has lived up to the government’s expectations,” he remarked.

The Minister urged the teachers to adopt new technologies and promote teamwork. “Teach your students how to collaborate and work as a team,” he stressed. He observed Pakistan has multiple inspirational stories to be presented as role model. He informed the audience that the Government has prepared curriculum for class 1-5 focusing on character building of students.

He informed the gathering that the teaching of translation of the Holy Quran has also been made mandatory for class 6-12 in Islamabad. The practice will be extended to provinces too, he added.

In his welcome address Chairman HEC, Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed underlined that teachers and Imams play key role in social development. He urged the teachers to train the country’s youth in line with its social norms and values. “We have to invest for the bright future of our youth and coming generations,” he emphasized. He stressed the need for promoting nationalism while setting aside non-issues.

Shedding light on the achievements of HEC, he said Pakistan had only 59 universities before the inception of HEC, adding that the number has now reached 188. He said HEC encourages research based on solution to prevailing problems of society. The number of research publications has now reached 1200 annually.

The Chairman revealed that HEC is taking tangible steps to ensure equitable access to higher education in the country. He maintained that HEC has set up sub-campuses of universities in far flung and less-developed areas in order to impart education at doorstep.

He said HEC has established a university campus near the Line of Control in Azad Kashmir, where 84 students are receiving education. He added that a sub-campus of Sardar Bahadur Khan Women’s University has been established in Noshki near Pak-Iran border and over 300 students are studying there, while FATA University has also been established.

More campuses will be established in Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan, interior Sindh, and FATA agencies, he informed. He congratulated the award winners and encouraged university faculty to excel in their respective programs.