KASUR-Two persons including a woman died at different places as they could not summon up the courage to bear sudden deaths of their relatives here the other day.

In Kot Salamatpura, Latif died unexpectedly. His elder brother Sharif came to attend the funeral but could not bear sudden death of his younger brother and died of grief. Both brothers were laid to rest at local Jattun graveyard.

In another incident, Farman Ali, resident of Chowk Shahidan suffered from sudden death. His bereaved sister-in-law could not bear his unexpected death and succumbed to grief. They were laid to rest at Pir Kamil Shah graveyard.

Citizens were deprived of cash and other valuables in different theft and robbery incidents here the other day.

According to police sources, Arifa Noreen, resident of Quetta was on the way back home on a car. Near Phoolnagar Bypass, two dacoits intercepted her, snatched car from her and sped away.

In Kot Nizam Din, unidentified thieves broke into the shop of Akbar and made off with UPS and other equipment. Phoolnagar Saddr police were investigating.

Near Talwandi, a woman swindled a man namely Ramazan and his mother, residents of Kot Fateh Baz Khan out of Rs14,000 and gold jewellery.