NOWSHERA VIRKAN - Tehsil administration carried out crackdown on the food shops selling adulterated and substandard items.

Various raids were conducted in different areas throughout the city. An admin team sealed the shops where no cleanliness arrangements were made and the workers were without health certificates, gloves and caps.

The team raided Bilal Cold Corner, Rehman Bakers & Sweets, Mama Fruits & Juice Shop. The team imposed a fine worth Rs 30,000 on the shop owners for using the substandard and expired fruit and other products.

The admin officers said that strict action were being taken against the adulteration mafia to ensure the provision of safe and healthy food. They asked the citizens to support the administration in the campaign.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Committee chairman said the Punjab government has sanctioned a grant of Rs60 million for the construction of a children park at Nowshera Virkan.

Municipal Committee Chairman Gulzar Ahmad and MNA Azhar Qayum told media that the project had been approved by the district development committee Gujranwala. The chairman said that a tender had been called and the work would start soon.

MNA said that we are working for better living standards for the people and providing best possible facilities.