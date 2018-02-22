WAZIRABAD -A huge fund of Rs2 billion will be spent on development of Wazirabad and betterment of municipal services during the next five years.

The funds will be spent under the World Bank project "Punjab Cities Program" to ensure provision of better civic services which include streetlight installation, change of old water supply pipelines, sewerage system, renovation of parks and repair to roads.

The project will be executed under the supervision of Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company.

Tehsil Municipal Committee Chairman Babu Shoaib Idrees informally told the newsmen Wazirabad TMC is among the 16 Municipal Committees of Punjab province where the mega development project is going to be launched for betterment of civic services. "The World Bank and the Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company will jointly execute the development project worth Rs2 billion during the next five years," he pointed out.

Under the project, streetlights will be installed and repaired on Circular Road, Sialkot Road, Jinnah Colony, Dhaunkal Road and in Qudratabad. Similarly, all old and rusty underground water supply pipelines will be replaced and parks will be restored, renovated and beautified. The project also envisages repair and improvement of sewerage system and repair to roads. The MC chairman informed that the Engineering Department has completed survey for the proposed projects while technical staff of the TMC has been sent to Lahore for necessary training. He claimed that work on the projects would be started during the current fiscal year.