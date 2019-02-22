Share:

KARACHI - A good number of students, teachers, scholars and book lovers gathered at the Gymnasium of the University of Karachi where at the last day of the book fair organised by the Islami Jamiat-e-Talaba. As per organisers’ claim, around 400,000 titles on variety of topics were displayed at 60 stalls and were available at 50 percent discount. Publishers from all over the country set-up their stalls here while International publishers were also present. “An estimated of 150,000 students visited the three-day book fair,” they added. The book fair was inaugurated MPA Syed Abdul Rasheed and the IJT Pakistan Nazim Muhammad Amir while the JI Chief Sirajul Haq also visited the book fair.

On the last day, the JI leader Dr Meraj-ul-Huda paid visit and appreciated the IJT members for organizing the book fair.

The JI Senator Mushtaq Ahmed said, “we need to break the triangle of sports, politics and showbiz that surrounds our society and replace it by scientist, scholars, engineers.” Muhammad Amir who head IJT Pakistan also hailed the organizing the event and hoped that they keep arranging such positive events for students.

Aashir Saleem Nazim IJT chief of the campus said that books on medical, engineering, literature, current affairs, history were available here at 50 per cent discount. Alishbah Sijjal, a student at the department of Mass Communication said “Such events help to promote reading culture and the love of books amongst the students.” The book seller, who has been putting up his stall from the past 5 years, said that the ratio of students visiting the stalls has increased considerably.