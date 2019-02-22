Share:

National Assembly resumed its session at the parliament house in Islamabad on Friday with Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri in the chair.

The Opposition parties created rumpus in the House and raised slogans against the government in front of the speaker’s dais.

The opposition members also tore apart the gas bills.

Taking the floor, PML N Leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi demanded that the increase made in gas tariff be withdrawn immediately. He said being the custodian of the House the Speaker should also issue production order of Khawaja Saad Rafique.

Minister for Communication Murad Saeed regretted the posture of the Opposition parties in the House. He said Pakistan is currently faced with many challenges with India resorting to threatening tone against the country. He said the time warrants that all the parties rise above their differences and give a message of unity. He said all the parties should stand together for the country.

He said the increase in gas and electricity prices is also the result of the flawed policies of the previous governments which left behind a circular debt of 1200 billion rupees. He said Pakistan's image is improving under the leadership of Imran Khan. He said Pakistan prisoners in Saudi Arabia are also returning to the country due to the efforts of Imran Khan.

Minister for Inter provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza said the opposition members have infringed the sanctity of the house by surrounding the dais of the speaker. She said those claiming themselves to be proponents of democratic norms should respect the office of the speaker.

Fehmida Mirza said the process of accountability will go ahead and the democratic system and the parliament will also function.