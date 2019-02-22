Share:

KARACHI - There are three major factors of traffic related road accidents and 67 percent incidents are occurred due to human errors, 28 per cent are reported owing to poor infrastructure and designing and deteriorating conditions of roads while unfit vehicles have five percent shares in traffic related road accidents.

These views were expressed by Professor Dr Mir Shabbar Ali, the Dean Faculty of Civil and Petroleum Engineering at NED University, while delivering a lecture at road safety awareness seminar organised by the Department of Geography, University of Karachi on Thursday.

“There is a dire need to further improve road’s design as our roads are not up to the standards. If, we consider all relevant components while constructing roads then we can reduce the ratio of road accidents easily,” Dr Ali said.

DIG Traffic Police Javed Ali Mahar urged to utilise the research being conducted at varsity’s level to provide relief to masses. “A good research is meant to be useful for the society and its people rather than keeping them in libraries in book form,” he added. He observed that engineers should keep all aspects in mind while planning and constructing roads, adding that engineers should adopt designs which fulfill road safety criteria to reduce traffic accidents.

Mahar asked students to follow traffic rules and regulations and also encourage others to do the same. He also acknowledged the contribution of the organizers of the seminar which aimed to educate youngsters about traffic related issues.

Umer Tafazzul, a Senior Patrol Officer Mobile Education Unit of the National Highway and Motorway Police, shared that ignorance of traffic laws is also one of the major reasons of road accidents. “If, citizens follow the traffic laws then we can protect good number of human’s lives. Every person should give space to ambulances and fire tenders on roads as these emergency vehicles are supposed to reach at their destinations on time.”

Dr Salman Zubair, Assistant Professor, Department of Geography, KU, who is also the road safety ambassador for universities, expressed that unfortunately, Pakistan is one of those countries which have witnessed rise in road accidents.

“As compared to small cities, major cities have highest traffic related road accidents ratio. In recent years, Karachi alone has suffered financial loss of Rs47.8 billion in road accidents.”

He pointed out that if road accident ratio did not reduce then it could become third major cause of death. The teenagers had more than five times risk to get encountered in accidents than drivers of 30 years and above, he said and added that in Karachi, average fatality age due to road accidents causalities is 29 years and around of total road accident deaths, 65 percent of youth are the victim.

Dr mentioned that Pakistan rank first in Asia and 48th in the world for most road traffic accidents fatality conceiving countries whereas Karachi ranked fourth. While quoting World Health Organization 2015 Report, he said that nearly 1.2 million people die each year and 20-50 million people suffer non fatal injuries due to road crashes.

Earlier, awareness walk was arranged from the Silver Jubilee Gate till the Arts Auditorium. The participants were holding road safety messages to educate students.