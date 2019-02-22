Share:

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Mohammad Faisal has said killing of a Pakistani prisoner in Indian jail in the midst of frenzy created by Indian Government and media is a threat to the life and security of Pakistanis in India.

In a tweet on Friday, he said prisoner's killing is also threatening for Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir and in all over India.

A day earlier, the FO spokesperson rejected India's report regarding Shakirullah's death in Jaipur jail. Indian authorities had informed the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi that Shakirullah sustained injuries following a scuffle between fellow inmates in the television room in the jail, which proved fatal. However, according to some Indian media reports he was lynched.

Foreign Office spokesperson in a statement said it is incomprehensible how a scuffle between prisoners in an established government set up was allowed to escalate to the extent that Shakirullah sustained fatal injuries. "Security and safety of Pakistani inmates/prisoners in Indian jails is the responsibility of the government of India which should have taken enhanced measures to prevent this," he added.