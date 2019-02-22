Share:

GUJRANWALA : Commissioner Waqas Ali Mehmood said that a grand operation against encroachments would be launched soon, and no case of parking plazas would be approved without provision of suitable parking.

He disclosed this while presiding over the meeting of Road Engineering Committee here in his office.

Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqar, CPO Moeen Masood, GDA chairman Sheikh Amir Rehman, CTO Ghulam Abbas Tarrar and other officers were also present in the meeting. The commissioner said that short term and long term planning was being adopted for the beautification of GT Road while remodelling of Niggar Chowk was also under process. He directed the departments concerned to enhance mutual cooperation to complete the development work according to the given plan. The commissioner also directed the CTO to prepare mechanism for stream lining the slow moving traffic on GT Road.

26 Arrested For Power Theft

Gepco surveillance teams, in result of a crackdown on power thieves, arrested 26 persons from different parts of the region during the last two days. Gepco Chief Executive Mohsin Raza Khan said that raiding parties also carried out checking at night throughout the region to stop power theft. He told the media that Gepco authorities had got registered cases against the accused and issued them detection bills of Rs1 million.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) registered cases against four accused involved in mega corruption case of development projects Gujrat.

ACE Regional Director Sheikh Farid told the media that an ACE team completed its inquiry about the matter, and chairman Friends Citizen Community Board Khaliq Hussain, and tehsil officers including Sajid Khan, Sheraz Ahmed and Gohar Rashid had been declared guilty. “They will be arrested soon.” He said that no one would be allowed to loot the public money, and those involved in looting public money would be dealt with iron hands.