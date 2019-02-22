Share:

ISLAMABAD: The 4th international conference on education concluded here at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) after adopting a set of recommendations to make the prevailing educational system more effective and meaningful to have its positive impact on the society’s overall development.

Consultant to the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Professor Dr Mahmood-ul-Hasan Butt, was the key-note speaker at the concluding session.

The event was attended by academicians, researchers and students of twenty-six universities from different countries.

The conference was arranged by the University’s Faculty of Education to highlight the existing practices and future challenges in the field of academic research. It was presided over by Dean Education Professor Dr Nasir Mahmood.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum who is currently abroad in his message hoped that the conference’s recommendations will set the future direction towards a meaningful education system that helps the country to address its socio-economic problems.

He assured that the AIOU will continue to provide its academic input to the end users and policy-makers for the society’s well-being, through such academic activities. He said they will further promote their collaborative partnership with the national and international institutions to achieve the desired results. During the two-day’s deliberations a number of research-based papers were presented at the sixteen parallel sessions. There was a consensus among the participants that values-based education system should be developed to bring about a positive change in the society.

They also emphasized for linking the academic research and practices with the overall socio-economic development of the country.

Dr Mahmoodul Hasan in his concluding remarks spoke about the important role of educational institutions and teachers who were educating the new generation in line with the new challenges and the needs of the country.

He appreciated AIOU for its leading role in the educational sector and producing largest number of quality teachers in the country.

Dr Nasir Mahmood thanked the participants for their active and positive contribution in making the conference’s deliberations worthwhile for transforming the learning and teaching practices.