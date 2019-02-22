Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR) - The APNS has expressed its profound grief on the sad demise of Hawaldar (r) Mohammad Aziz Sati, former president Akhbar Farosh Union, Rawalpindi.

All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) in a press release said yesterday that Aziz Sati served the Akhbar Farosh fraternity for 17 years as president of the union and worked hard to contribute towards the welfare of the community.

APNS President Hameed Haroon and Secretary General Sarmad Ali condoled the bereaved family and fraternity and prayed that Almighty Allah may rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the family of the deceased to bear the loss.