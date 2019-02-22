Share:

Our village chak no.14AMB is located sixty five kilometers south-west in tehsil Noor Pur of district Khushab. I n this era of modern and basic facilities, we are still deprived of primary schools, basic health units, roads, and a water supply. Elective representatives after getting majority of votes at every five years’ term forget us. Now we appeal to PM Imran Khan to take an urgent action by using his competent authority by providing basic facilities to our village, and other villages alike. We hope our appeal will not be ignored.

IMRAN KHAN,

Khushab, January 29.