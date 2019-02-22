Share:

MOSCOW - At least 15 people were killed, and dozens were injured on Thursday as a result of an explosion of a car bomb in Deir ez-Zor province in eastern Syria, Al-Jazeera television reported, citing its own sources.

“Fifteen dead and dozens injured in a car bomb explosion in the settlement of Al-Shuhail in the province of Deir ez-Zor,” Al-Jazeera said in a tweet.

The province remains a constant target of airstrikes by the US-led coalition, with over 40 people reportedly killed by its air forces since the beginning of this year alone.

Earlier in the month, Governor of Deir ez-Zor province Abdul Majeed al-Kawakibi said that the population of the province had increased sixfold since the end of hostilities in the area.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations. Since the Syrian government has regained control over most of the country’s territories that were seized by terrorists, it is now focused on creating favorable conditions for repatriating refugees.