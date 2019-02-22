Share:

MUZAFFARABAD - A threat alert was issued in Azad Jammu and Kashmir to meet any emergency crisis due to possible Indian aggression or any misadventure on Line of Control (LOC) in the backdrop of growing tension between Pakistan and India after Pulwama incident.

State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) issued the alert directing the population living near LOC to avoid movement on roads exposed to Indian military posts on LOC and build bunkers near their houses to safeguard themselves during any emergency situation.

Leaves of all the employees of SDMA, civil defence department and other departments related to emergency services have been cancelled and employees are directed to ensure their presence on duty for 24 hours.

SDMA also issued directives to all the government agencies to ensure safety measures and preparedness to meet any possible crisis in case any aggression or misadventure on LoC.

However, the routine life in bordering towns and villages in Azad Kashmir goes on as all the schools and educational institutions were open and business activities were usual showing the very high morale of people.

According to a notification issued by the Deputy Director Operations SDMA, residents of Neelum-Jhelum Valley, Rawlakot, Haveli, Kotli and Bhimber are advised to avoid unnecessary traveling and use safe routes to access other areas.

It also asked the citizens to avoid public gathering and use only necessary lights in areas falling near LoC during late and early hours.

Deputy Director Operations, citing the current situation after Indian rhetoric on Pulwama incident, said public safety was AJK government’s top priority and precautionary measures could ensure protection of human lives and property.