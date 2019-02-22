Share:

LAHORE - The newly-constituted Punjab Vocational Training Council at its meeting here on Thursday was briefed about the working, targets, performance and achievements of the body.

Acting Chairman of PVTC and Secretary of Zakat and Ushr Asim Iqbal, Managing Director Amjad Ali, and council members Kashif Ashfaq, Shafiqur Rehman, Abu Bakar Siddique, Mussarat Sohail, Sohail Altaf, Maj (r) Shahnawaz Badar and Atiq Butt were among the participants.

The MD told the participants that PVTC has trained more than 735,000 young men and women in 102 different demand driven trades.

He said the PVTC was working for permanent rehabilitation of the under-privileged segments of society so that they could participate in the economic uplift of country.

The participants showed their determination to achieve the future targets at any cost.