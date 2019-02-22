Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the provincial administration and other departments concerned to make best possible efforts for dealing with situation emerged after widespread rains. “The officials should also be out to help the people affected by the recent spell of rains. Rainwater should be drained out from low-lying areas and roads and a report should also be submitted. Negligence on the part of government officials was unacceptable,” the CM said. Also, the Punjab CM took notice over collapse of the roof of the staffroom of an elementary school in Gujranwala. He directed the Gujranwala commissioner to report him. Buzdar also shared the grief of the family of a teacher who lost his live in the tragedy.