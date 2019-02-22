Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal cabinet has given approval to impose travel ban on opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party lawmaker Khurshid Shah, sources said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the cabinet meeting at his office after a marathon session of the National Security Committee.

A cabinet member who attended the meeting told The Nation that Sharif and Shah’s names could be placed on the Exit Control List very soon.

“The PM made it clear that no one can pressurize him and he will not give up his mission to nab the corrupt. Shehbaz Sharif and Khurshid Shah are known corrupt politicians. We have decided to restrict their travelling,” said the minister.

He said more arrests were possible in the coming days as part of the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf’s goal to eliminate corruption. “No matter how powerful are the culprits, we will bring them to justice,” he said.

The cabinet’s seriousness against the opposition comes as PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) prepare to launch a movement against the government.

This week PPP co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari had warned the government that ‘enough is enough’ adding “the government has been given enough time.”

Later he held a meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazal) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and others to finalise the joint efforts against the PTI-led government.

PML-N leadership is already in hot waters and raring to go at the government. Maulana Fazlur Rehman is once again expected to arrange a meeting between the top leadership of the PPP and the PML-N to bring the opposition together in and outside the parliament.

The cabinet was also informed that the Prime Minister’s office had taken lead in cutting down its expenditure by 31% during the current financial year resulting in savings of Rs 303 million.

“The savings have been made under various heads including pay and allowances, food expenses, motor vehicle fuel and cash rewards,” said an official statement.

The Prime Minister while reiterating his call for maximum possible cut in expenditure urged all the ministers to ensure that the Government’s austerity drive is implemented in letter and spirit.

It was decided that in future a panel of suitable officers for posting against the slot of Secretary of a ministry would be proposed by a high-level committee, to be headed by the Advisor to Prime Minister on Establishment and having Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood, the concerned Minister-in-Charge, Secretary Establishment and Secretary to Prime Minister as its members.

It was decided that normal tenure on the post would be two years. Continuation of tenure will be subject to review by the Minister in charge after initial six months.

It was also decided that normal tenure of two years can be extended to three years on the basis of performance review by the Prime Minister in consultation with the Minister in charge.

The cabinet granted ex-post facto approval of Memorandum of Understanding on industrial cooperation between National Development and Reform Commission of China and Federal Board of Investment of Pakistan.

The cabinet ratified the decision taken by the Cabinet Committee on State Owned Enterprises in its Meeting held on 02-01-2019.

The cabinet granted expost-facto approval for appointments of Administrator and Deputy Administrators made in Abandoned Properties Organization.

The cabinet approved appointment of Azhar Hameed as Chairman, Employees Old Age Benefit Institution. The meeting approved MoU between Yunnan Minzu University, China and National University of Modern Languages.

The cabinet approved a proposal to appoint Horwath Hussain Chaudhry and Co. to audit the accounts of the National Database and Registration Authority for the Financial Year 2017-18.

The Cabinet ratified Visa Abolition Agreement between Pakistan and the Republic of Cyprus for Diplomatic and Official/Service Passport Holders.

The cabinet approved appointment of Raja Amer Khan as Chairman, Implementation Tribunal for Newspaper Employees.

The cabinet approved appointment of Justice Shahid Karim as Judge of the Special Court and Justice Tahira Safdar as President of the Special Court , constituted under Criminal Law Amendment (Special Court) Act, 1976 (Act XVII of 1976).

The cabinet also approved composition of Steering Committee for Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme.

The cabinet approved MoU between Government of Pakistan and China Overseas Ports Holdings Company Limited under Clean Green Pakistan Movement.

The cabinet also approved revision of visa fee for various countries under visa liberalization regime.

The Prime Minister during the meeting directed a nation-wide campaign be formulated to launch crackdown against the sale of adulterated milk.