Share:

LAHORE - Speakers at the inaugural ceremony of 11th annual Nazaria-i-Pakistan conference have called for following the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to transform Pakistan into Madinah-like welfare state.

The three-day conference began at the Aiwan. In his message, NPT Chairman Rafique Tarar highlighted the objectives, saying: “The objective of this conference is to revive the spirit of Pakistan Movement. It will promote national unity. The objective of the creation of Pakistan was to create a replica of the state of Madinah.” He expressed his satisfaction at the determination of government to take steps in this direction.

Former Federal Shariat Court CJ Mian Mahboob Ahmed said in the state of Madinah, every citizen was provided equal opportunities. He urged the participants to study and act upon the teachings of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Auqaf and Religious Affairs Minister Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah said the Two-Nation Theory was all about the establishment of Madinah-like state. He said Pakistan was achieved to practice Islamic principles.

Prof Dr Rafique Ahmed, Mian Farooq Altaf, Senator Waleed Iqbal, Begum Majeeda, Khursheed Ahmed, Muhammad Arshad Ch, NPT Secretary General Shahid Rasheed, Dr Tahir Raza Bukhari, Peer Syed Munawwar Husain Shah Jamati, Syed Husnain Farooq Gilani, Mian Waleed Ahmed Sharqpuri, Ajmal Niazi and Shafi Muhammad Josh also spoke.